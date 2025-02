THE ‘Mission: Farm Strong’ campaign is back, with a special event at Omagh Mart on Monday, February 24.

The initiative, running from 10.30am until close, aims to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing within the farming community.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Rural Chaplaincy in collaboration with Farm Families Health Checks, Health and Safety Executive NI, Rural Support, Ulster Farmers’ Union, and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum, will provide essential support and guidance to farmers and their families.

This year’s event is in aid of Action Cancer, a charity dedicated to life-saving early detection and support services.

Reverend Kenny Hanna, the driving force behind Mission: Farm Strong, emphasised the importance of community engagement.

He said, “We are delighted to launch Mission: Farm Strong 2025 and, this year, to support Action Cancer. Farmers and their families will have the opportunity to access free health checks and meet with representatives from key agricultural and health organisations.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Omagh Mart and to bringing our message of positive health and wellbeing to farmers on their home soil.”

The Farm Families Health Check Van will be available at Omagh Mart, offering free on-the-spot health assessments. In addition, Action Cancer’s ‘Big Bus’ will provide breast screening and health check clinics at other marts, including Enniskillen on Thursday, February 20, and Markethill on Saturday, March 1.

Farmers are encouraged to book appointments via www.actioncancer.org/appointments