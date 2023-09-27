Omagh firm accused of safety breaches over care home death

A TYRONE-based firm which operated a care home where a resident was allegedly killed over five years ago is to stand trial for allegedly breaching health and safety regulations.

The death of the woman at the privately-operated Owen Mor Care Centre in Derry occurred in May 2018.

Ivan Pepelyashkov (46), of Bush Road, Antrim, is charged with unlawfully killing the woman.

Meanwhile, the facility’s owners, Easteden Limited, with an address at Erganagh Road, outside Omagh, are accused of failing to ensure persons not in their employment were not exposed to risks to their health between May 10 and 14, 2018.

Pepelyashkov and a representative of Easteden Limited both appeared for a committal hearing before Derry Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there was a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Barney McElholm.

He remanded each on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court on October 17.

A spokesperson for Easteden Limited said, “We are not in a position to comment, save to say that Easteden Limited is not charged with manslaughter, which relates to another party.

“Easteden Limited stands charged with an alleged health and safety breach, which will be contested.

“Out of respect for the deceased and her family, who have our deepest sympathy, we will be making no further comment, and will address any allegations in the appropriate court setting.”