Omagh firm wins major contract for £21m project in Newry

A WELL-known building firm based just outside Omagh has been appointed as the contractor for a major £21.3 million regeneration scheme in Newry.

Woodvale Construction Company will be renovating the historic Grade II-listed Newry Town Hall and building a multi-functional venue upon the site of the neighbouring Sean Hollywood Arts Centre.

Linked by a glazed atrium, the two buildings will operate as a single location.

Complementing the historic 460-seater Newry Town Hall theatre, the new auditorium will have 255 seats capable of being used in range of configurations, supported by the latest in audio visual and performance systems.

An attractive public realm performance space to the rear of the facility will additionally help regenerate the entire Sugar Island area.

Robert Ewing, managing director of Woodvale Construction, said, “We are proud to deliver this landmark project for Newry. This is part of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of the city, and we are committed to working closely with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to deliver high-quality, sustainable infrastructure that reflects the ambition of the district.

“As construction of the Theatre and Conference Centre gets underway, we look forward to creating local employment, supporting local supply chains and playing our part in building a prosperous future for Newry.”

There will now be a period of pre-construction work before building works begin in the summer. The Theatre and Conference Centre, supported by Belfast Region City Deal and the Shared Island Initiative, is expected to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2028.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said, “I welcome the appointment of a contractor for the new Theatre and Conference Centre and congratulate all involved in getting to this stage.

“My department is committed to the development of our cities, towns and villages and welcomes the significant opportunities now open to Newry following this major investment into its cultural infrastructure.”

The £21.3 million theatre and conference centre is part of a wider £64.4 million investment in Newry city centre, including a 15-acre Newry City Park, new public realm, office accommodation fund and a civic and regional hub.