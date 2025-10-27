Omagh firm wins top awards for two of its construction projects

WOODVALE Construction Company Ltd, based on Crevenagh Road outside Omagh, is celebrating 45 years in business with a remarkable hat-trick at the 2025 Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Awards.

The firm was recognised in three categories, reflecting its ongoing commitment to quality, collaboration, sustainability and social value.

‘Education Project of the Year’ went to Ardnashee School & College in Derry, praised for its outstanding design, attention to pupil needs, and positive impact on children, staff, and families.

The innovative school caters to children with special educational needs, featuring colour-coded navigation, sensory and therapy spaces, and fully accessible facilities. Site manager Wesley Lindsay ensured every detail, from safety to finish, met the highest standards.

‘Social/Community Buildings Project of the Year’ and ‘Social Value Project of the Year’ were both awarded to the Omagh Digi-Hub.

The project revitalised a former 1970s health centre into a modern, flexible workspace with 58 work units across two floors for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses.

Works included partial demolition, refurbishment, a new steel-framed first floor, upgraded M&E systems, meeting and breakout areas, landscaped grounds, and additional parking. Site manager Eugene McMenamin led construction, carefully maintaining a fully operational pharmacy during the works.

The Digi-Hub also exceeded social value targets through collaboration with local social enterprises, charities, educational institutions, and the NOW Group, creating ten new entrant employment opportunities and delivering lasting community benefits.

Chair Desmond Scott said, “We are particularly proud to be recognised for projects in our hometown of Omagh. These awards reflect not only the dedication of our teams but also the meaningful impact that thoughtful construction can have on communities, education, and local enterprise.”

Woodvale’s success is built on the expertise of its award-winning teams, including site managers Wesley Lindsay and Eugene McMenamin, Ardnashee Contracts manager Darragh McGlone, Digi-Hub Contracts manager Paul Devine, and quantity surveyor Paul McGread, supported by skilled site teams. Collaboration with design partners, subcontractors, and strategic partners such as the NOW Group and art coordinator Pauline Harte was critical in delivering strong social value outcomes.

Both the Omagh Digi-Hub and Ardnashee School & College exemplify how well-managed construction can transform spaces and lives.

By prioritising quality, collaboration, and community impact, Woodvale Construction continues to create environments where people can learn, work, and thrive.

Woodvale extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone involved and looks forward to continuing to deliver projects that combine construction excellence with lasting community benefits.