Omagh group dealing with growing number of domestic abuse victims

NEARLY one woman every day has sought help from Omagh Women’s Aid over the past year, new figures show.

Set up in 1975, Omagh Women’s Aid provides emotional and practical support to women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse. Nearly five decades on, demand for its services has never been higher.

This week, staff and volunteers joined a march through Omagh organised by the Inner Wheel Club as part of wider efforts to highlight the urgent need to end violence against women and girls.

Figures released for the 2024/2025 year reveal 312 women were referred to Omagh Women’s Aid – a significant rise from the 102 women and children supported over the previous year.

Of the 312 referrals, 42 women and 26 children stayed in the charity’s emergency refuge accommodation.

Another nine mothers stayed in the refuge without some or all of their children, while 11 pregnant women received direct support.

The organisation also assisted 89 women through community-based programmes, and 97 local children and young people accessed support tailored for those affected by domestic abuse.

Paula McLaughlin, admin and finance officer for Omagh Women’s Aid, said the figures illustrate the scale of the issue facing families across the district.

“These figures are a stark reminder, especially coming up to Christmas, that home is not a safe place for many of the women, children and young people we support,” she said.

“They are human beings who deserve dignity, respect and the right to live free from abuse. Our staff are dedicated to providing empathy and essential support – listening from the first time someone reaches out and ensuring they are safe and receiving the help they need.”

She added that the rise in referrals reflects not only persistent levels of domestic abuse but also increased awareness of the services available.

“Women are more aware than ever of the support that exists, and that reaching out is not something they should ever feel ashamed of,” she said.

“But the demand is growing, and that means we must keep strengthening the response.”

To help drive wider cultural change, Omagh and Fermanagh Women’s Aid have jointly developed a ‘Be the Change Toolkit’, which offers practical guidance for tackling violence against women and girls at community

level.

The toolkit focuses on early years, education and youth services, community justice, and supporting voluntary and community groups to play their part in preventing abuse.