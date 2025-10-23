Omagh has highest rate of school absence prosecutions in North

THE Omagh area accounted for around a third of all prosecutions against parents for school non-attendance across the North over the past five years.

Statistics released following a question at the Stormont Assembly show that of 316 court cases taken against parents for failing to ensure their children attend school, 140 were heard in Omagh Magistrates Court.

This works out to an average of 28 prosecutions per year in the area.

Under Article 45 of the Education and Library Order (Northern Ireland) 1986, parents are legally required to ensure children of compulsory school age receive a full-time education suitable to their age, ability, and any special educational needs, either through regular school attendance or alternative arrangements.

Parents who fail to comply may face prosecution.

Speaking at the NI Assembly, Education Committee member Michelle Guy said the issue of non-attendance was ‘complex and requires sensitive and appropriate responses from the Education Authority, particularly in relation to pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disability’.

“At all times the best interests of the child must be at the heart of any intervention,” Ms Guy added.

“I have a growing concern at the level of prosecutions against parents, the suitability of the legislation being applied, and the level of time and resource the EA is expending on such prosecutions given the pressures on the education system.”

A Department of Education spokesperson stressed that prosecutions were a last resort.

“Where parents fail to engage with the Education Welfare Service regarding their child’s educational and welfare needs, legal action may be taken.

“Attendance at school remains a challenge, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and some children face specific barriers to regular attendance.”

The spokesperson also highlighted that support is available to families through the Education Authority’s Education Welfare Service to help address attendance issues before cases reach court.