Omagh has one of highest MOT pass rates in the North

NEW figures reveal the pass rate for vehicles using the MOT centre in Omagh.

Car insurance company CompareNI.com have ranked which Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centres motorists are least likely to pass.

Over the past year, Coleraine had the lowest pass rate for private cars out of all 15 test centres in the North, at just 78.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Drivers were almost nine per cent less likely to pass an MOT in Coleraine than in Belfast (Balmoral), the test centre with the highest overall pass rate at 87%.

Figures released by the Department for Infrastructure for 2024/25 show that Ballymena (79%) and Larne (79.3%) were ranked second and third worst respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Craigavon and Omagh had the joint second highest pass rate (82.6%), followed closely by Lisburn and Newtownards with 82.4%.

The pass rate at the Enniskillen MOT centre was 81.1%.

The average pass rate for private cars between April 2024 to March 2025 stood at 81.2%, out of a total of 802,978 cars tested – meaning 150,751 cars failed their MOT. This was lowest annual number of full tests conducted since 2021/22.

October saw the most cars tested at 76,447, while the lowest month for testing was July with just 56,713.