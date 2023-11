POLICE are appealing for information relating to the reported burglary of a house in the Cannon Dale area of Omagh over the weekend.

It is believed intruders entered the property on Saturday afternoon, November 11, sometime between 2pm and 5pm.

A back door had been forced open and the property ransacked. A sum of cash and a significant value of jewellery were taken. The householder was not present at the time.

A Police Service spokesperson said: “This burglary likely happened in daylight hours and we’re appealing to anyone who noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the Cannon Dale or wider area to please get in touch. Give us a call on 101 quoting 1199 11/11/23 or you can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “