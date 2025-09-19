Omagh homes evacuated due to security alert

RESIDENTS of an Omagh housing estate have been evacuated from their homes after a suspicious object was found early this morning.

People living in some houses in O’Kane and Culmore Park, alongside residents from a care home, were moved to a nearby community centre for safety.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police in Omagh are continuing to deal with the security alert in Culmore Park and are aware of concerns in the community and online that further evacuations will be necessary, including that of a residential care home.

“At this time nearby houses, flats and fold accommodation have been evacuated however no further evacuations are planned, and the residential home for older people is unaffected.

“We are appreciative of the cooperation and support of local people as we work to make the area safe. The public should continue to avoid the area at present.”

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan, who attended the scene this morning, said, “This has been a very disruptive scene so early in the morning not only for traffic getting through the town but for the residents on O’Kane and Culmore Park.

“The safety of the local community and motorists is paramount and I would advise people to avoid the area while police deal with this incident.

“I would ask for patience and hope this can be cleared as soon as possible.”