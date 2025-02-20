Omagh investigation after ‘strange taste and smell’ in water

NI Water is investigating reports of a strange taste and smell in drinking water in the Omagh area after a number of local customers raised concerns.

The organisation reassured the public that all water leaving treatment works is continually monitored to ensure its safety.

A spokesperson for NI Water stated, “NI Water is aware that a small number of customers have been reporting a taste and smell in their drinking water supply in the Omagh area. NI Water would like to reassure our customers that water leaving our Water Treatment Works is monitored continually to ensure that the quality of water being supplied to our customers from the treatment works and throughout the distribution system remains within set limits. NI Water apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

People in Omagh reported noticing a different taste to their tap water, describing it as having a ‘mouldy’ or ‘chlorine’ smell.

Omagh councillor Stephen Donnelly became aware of the issue after seeing complaints on social media.

He said he will be asking NI Water to carry out any necessary work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“It is always very alarming to see complaints about the water supply. I have seen a number of posts on social media from people who live in different parts of town and the surrounding area, saying that the water smelled like chlorine and had a mouldy taste,” said Cllr Donnelly.

“I will be getting in touch with NI Water and will ask them if they can ensure that problems with the water in the town can be dealt with as quickly as possible.”