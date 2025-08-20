Omagh man accused of causing a bomb hoax released on bail

AN OMAGH man accused of causing a bomb hoax is to face a non-jury trial.

Sean Pearson (31), from Culmore Park, refused to answer Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He refused to co-operate with the preliminary enquiry – the last stage of legal proceedings before a case is sent to the crown court.

Pearson is charged with communicating false information of a bomb on the Mountjoy Road on February 7, 2020, alongside assaulting and resisting police.

Refusing to stand in court, Pearson refused to confirm his name, address, or if he understood the charges.

A representative of the Public Prosecution Service said there was a case to answer.

When Pearson was asked if he wanted to say anything or offer any evidence, district judge Ted Magill said ‘apparently not’.

Pearson will be arraigned at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast on a date yet to be fixed, with defence counsel Jonathan Browne adding that it will likely proceed as a non-jury trial.

Pearson was released on his own bail of £500 and was ordered to sign his bail in the courthouse cells.