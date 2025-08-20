Omagh man accused of child sex abuse offences

AN OMAGH man will face the crown court next month over alleged child sexual abuse offences.

Conall Heron (27), of Rathronan House, was connected to the charges at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a child under 13 on three occasions, once by penetration, and sexually communicating with the same alleged victim.

The accusations span between April 14 and April 27, 2018.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said there was a case to answer.

When asked if he wanted to say anything or offer any evidence, Heron said, ‘not at this time’.

The Omagh man was released on his own bail of £500 to appear at Dungannon Crown Court on September 23 for arraignment.