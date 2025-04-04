BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Omagh man accused of having a knife outside a local school

  • 4 April 2025
Omagh man accused of having a knife outside a local school
The case was before Omagh court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 4 April 2025
Less than a minute

AN Omagh man accused of having a knife outside of a school has been allowed to return home.

Martin McGovern, 42, of James Street, applied to vary his bail conditions at Omagh Magistrates Court this week.

The Omagh man is accused of possessing a knife, cannabis and yellow pills outside an Omagh post-primary school on November 11, 2024.

Advertisement

However, following an identity parade where McGovern was not successfully identified as the suspect, a bail variation application was mounted for him to return to his Omagh address.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay granted McGovern permission to return to his James Street address, and the blanket ban of being within 250 metres of any school was reduced to the school involved only.

McGovern will return to Omagh Magistrates Court at a later date for further review.

Related posts:

Man arrested in Strabane told police he was ‘the chosen one’ Omagh man claimed he had a baseball bat in his car for protection

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn