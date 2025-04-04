Omagh man accused of having a knife outside a local school

AN Omagh man accused of having a knife outside of a school has been allowed to return home.

Martin McGovern, 42, of James Street, applied to vary his bail conditions at Omagh Magistrates Court this week.

The Omagh man is accused of possessing a knife, cannabis and yellow pills outside an Omagh post-primary school on November 11, 2024.

However, following an identity parade where McGovern was not successfully identified as the suspect, a bail variation application was mounted for him to return to his Omagh address.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay granted McGovern permission to return to his James Street address, and the blanket ban of being within 250 metres of any school was reduced to the school involved only.

McGovern will return to Omagh Magistrates Court at a later date for further review.