Omagh man admits making indecent images of children

AN Omagh man has admitted making indecent images of children.

At Dungannon Crown Court last Thursday, 32-year-old Gavin O’Kane entered a guilty plea to the offence.

He will be sentenced on September 2, 2022.

Advertisement

Speaking after the plea was entered, Detective Inspector Vasey, from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team, said, “My team takes the exploitation and abuse of children extremely seriously.

“If a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you.

“We have specialist officers within the Child Internet Protection Team who are dedicated to investigating these crimes, bringing those responsible before the courts and ultimately protecting further vulnerable young people from unimaginable suffering.

“Police would ask all local communities to report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning.

“Similarly if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”