Omagh man appointed to senior role in accountancy company

AN Omagh man has been appointed as director of accountancy and business consultancy firm, Gildernew & Co.

Gary Bonner, who has over 15 years’ insolvency experience, has headed up Gildernew’s Belfast office since it was established in 2022 to complement the work of the Dungannon team.

He has been responsible for developing and implementing a focused growth plan which has seen significant growth across the company’s client base and service offering over the past two years.

Gary’s appointment to director, restructuring and insolvency is aligned with Gildernew & Co’s wider business strategy which will see its Belfast operation expand and headcount double by the end of 2025.

This includes the further expansion of its accounting and tax service lines in the Greater Belfast area.

Recognising the changing economic landscape which has evolved since the Covid era, Gary highlighted how Gildernew & Co has adapted it services and cemented key partnerships to support its growth goals.

“We work hard to position ourselves as trusted advisors to a business community which has had to face the challenges presented by Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“While insolvency has been a by-product for some, our pragmatic, solutions-based approach also enables us to support and advise those who may be at the early stages of business breakdown, offering the support they need to steer a path to recovery.

“By building strong partnership across the accountancy and legal sectors, we’ve become an extension of their team on all matters relating to insolvency and recovery, and I very much look forward to accelerating this model in the months ahead.”

Gerard Gildernew, founder and managing partner of Gildernew & Co said that Gary’s appoint is a ‘significant development’ for the business and testament to Gary’s widespread experience, insights and business acumen.

“Since joining our team he has driven the consolidation of our brand and bespoke offering, enabling us to further our reach across key sectors in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland,” Gerard said.