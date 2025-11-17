Man assaulted in Omagh in early hours of yesterday morning

POLICE in Omagh have launched an investigation following a serious assault in the early hours of Sunday (November 16).

The incident occurred at approximately 1.45am on John Street, close to its junction with Kevlin Road. Officers responded to reports of an attack in the area and are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The PSNI has urged members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious, or who may have relevant CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 158 – 16/11/25.

No further details have been released as enquiries remain ongoing.