Omagh man caught driving whilst four times over alcohol limit

AN OMAGH man found four times over the drink-drive limit told police he had drunk ‘eight beers’.

Marek Chylinski (42), from Shergrim Grove, pleaded guilty to drink-driving this week.

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that, on August 9, police received two reports of a suspected drink driver from the public.

The callers observed the driver arrive to McDonald’s and was ‘unsteady on his feet’ before leaving due to the restaurant being closed.

Police later found the defendant outside of Dominos eating pizza in his car.

When they spoke to Chylinski he handed police his car keys and complied with a breathalyser test, which produced a result of 139mcg in breath – four times the legal limit.

He then told police that he had drunk eight beers at his house.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy acknowledged the ‘exceptionally high’ reading and said the defendant knew he ‘shouldn’t have been driving’.

He added that the 42-year-old was a family man who worked at a local factory.

District Judge Ted Magill gave credit for his plea and cooperation with police, but said he couldn’t keep sentencing to the minimum due to the high reading.

Chylinski was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £400 for the offence.