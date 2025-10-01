Omagh man charged with harassment and breaches of court order

AN Omagh man has been charged with six breaches of a Sexual Offence Prevention Order and five counts of harassment.

Mark McGurk (27), of Glenpark Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

The court heard that on dates between September 5 and 26 this year, McGurk failed to notify police of a change of address.

It was also heard that in October last year he made contact with a child via social media, which, according to his defence, was not of a sexual nature.

Police objected to bail citing a risk of re-offending due to 13 previous convictions relating to sexual contact with a minor and a previous charge in which McGurk was jailed for stabbing a horse.

A defence solicitor told the court that McGurk had to leave his approved address due to a safety plan which was put in place by social services in regards to a separate issue and further noted that whilst his vehicle was seen on CCTV at an unapproved address, McGurk had access to numerous vehicles and was not seen in the area.

It was further stated that since being handed a Sexual Prevention Order three years ago, McGurk had been deemed ‘lower risk’ and that his previous convictions relating to sexual contact with a minor were when he was aged 18.

The court heard that the recent breaches and counts of harassment were the result of a family feud with McGurk’s partner’s family, who have recently made claims to the police and social services.

The claims were that McGurk had been driving past them, making hand gestures, sounding his horn and filming a minor.

McGurk was remanded in custody and is due before Dungannon Magistrates Court on October 8 with District Judge Rafferty stating that he ‘wants to hear more’ from social services regarding the safety plan that is in place.