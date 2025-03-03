Omagh man claimed he had a baseball bat in his car for protection

AN Omagh father claimed he kept a baseball bat in his car for protection after being ‘followed’, a court has heard.

Demir Danaliov, 28, of Rathronan Place, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court for possessing an offensive weapon, driving without a licence, and having a child without a proper restraint in his vehicle.

The court was told that on November 17, police stopped Danaliov’s car on the Hospital Road, Omagh, after spotting a child moving between the front and back seats.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers observed that the child was now sitting in the middle rear seat without a seatbelt or booster seat. A baseball bat was also discovered inside the car.

Danaliov told police he had the bat because he had recently been followed and wanted it for his protection. Further checks revealed he did not hold a UK driving licence.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy explained that Danaliov had a ‘community licence’, which allowed him to drive in any country, provided he complied with local laws.

However, District Judge Ted Magill highlighted a key condition of the licence: If the holder is convicted of a driving offence, they must obtain a licence for that country within three years.

The judge also pointed out that Danaliov had a prior conviction for driving without insurance in 2017, which invalidated his licence in 2020.

In mitigation, Mr Fahy said Danaliov worked as a baker and was the primary provider for his family. He described him as a hard worker who was well settled in Omagh.

While accepting Danaliov’s guilty plea, Judge Magill said he should not have had the baseball bat, calling it an ‘unusual case’.

He imposed a two-year conditional discharge, three penalty points, and a £200 fine.