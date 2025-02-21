Omagh man convicted after ‘sophisticated’ fraud over trailer

AN Omagh man has been jailed for four months after a ‘sophisticated’ fraud led to the theft of a trailer valued at £2,100.

Martin Joyce, 34 of Culmore Park appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court this week, where he pleaded guilty to fraud and theft.

The charges stem from an incident on February 11, 2024, when the victim posted an advertisement for the sale of a trailer on social media.

Joyce responded to the ad, and the two arranged a meeting for the sale. Joyce offered to pay in euros and requested the victim’s bank details.

He then showed an image on his phone claiming the payment had been made, reassuring the victim that the funds would arrive within a few days.

When the payment never materialized, and Joyce stopped responding to messages, the victim notified the police. Joyce denied the offences during his interview.

A prosecutor told the court that compensation of £2,100 was sought as the victim fell into debt from the loss.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy, representing Joyce, said he accepted that the offences were ‘premeditated’ and ‘sophisticated’.

Joyce, a married father of six, including one child with serious illness, has not reoffended since the birth of his newborn son last year.

District Judge Ted Magill described Joyce’s actions as ‘carefully thought out and premeditated’ and stated that he had ‘“sought out and intended to steal the trailer’.

The victim was left £2,100 out of pocket. Noting Joyce’s 28 prior convictions, seven of which were for theft, Judge Magill sentenced Joyce to four months in prison, with a compensation order sought for the stolen trailer.

However, Joyce was granted bail on a £100 bond to appeal the sentence.