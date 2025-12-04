Omagh man convicted of throwing eggs at his ex-partner’s car

AN Omagh man has been given community service after throwing eggs at his ex-partner’s car.

Aaron McCrory (23), of O’Kane Park, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to harassment on dates between April 14 and May 25, 2024 and attempted criminal damage on April 17 last year. The offences were first highlighted by the victim on June 17, 2024, when she attended a local police station.

The woman told police that, over a span of three months since she broke up with the defendant, he harassed her on multiple occasions. She provided evidence including text screenshots and CCTV from a local nightclub which showed McCrory harassing her.

The victim also told police that, on April 17, McCrory threw eggs at her car.

The 23-year-old was arrested and admitted the offences.

Defence counsel Joe McCann highlighted his clear criminal record and said that McCrory made a ‘positive’ pre-sentence report.

Mr McCann said that the defendant showed ‘great remorse’ over his offending, adding that there had been no contact between the two parties since.

District judge Ted Magill said that McCrory ‘clearly knew’ how he got to this position, adding that he ‘shouldn’t have egged the car’.

The judge ordered McCrory to complete 60 hours of community service alongside a £50 compensation order for the victim’s car. He also imposed a two-year restraining order in favour of the victim.