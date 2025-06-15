Omagh man donates one of his kidneys to his sister

AN OMAGH man has donated one of his kidneys to try and save his sister’s life.

Sean Harpur and his sister Ann both underwent surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast earlier this month.

In a social media message today, Sean said the transplanted kidney appears to have already resulted in a ‘significant improvement’ in Ann’s health.

“We hope it continues to do so in the future,” added Sean.

It is not the first time the Harpur family have experienced the impact of an organ transplant. Sean and Ann’s father also benefitted from a kidney transplant.

Sean, who is continuing his recovery at home, is a prominent supporter of organ donation.

“People might know that I have been promoting organ donation for some time; it was a privilege then to be part of a process that can enhance the lives of others.

“I am thankful to those who have supported my decision and those who have sent good wishes in the course of our journey.

“I am particularly grateful to those professionals who work in Belfast City Hospital who undertook our surgeries and ensured our good health and wellbeing. The living donor coordinators, working alongside the medical and nursing staff involved in our care contribute to the hospital’s status as a centre of excellence.

“I hope that Ann makes a full recovery and that my decision can encourage others who might be in a position to donate a kidney, to do so.”

Further information about organ donation can be found here.