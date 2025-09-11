Omagh man jailed for smothering woman with a pillow

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for over two years after smothering a woman with a pillow while under the influence of a cocktail of drink and drugs.

At Dungannon Crown Court, Jordan Beckett, of Gortin Road, Omagh, was assessed as a ‘dangerous offender’ during his sentencing.

He had pleaded guilty to assault and non-fatal strangulation following re-arraignment on the first day of his trial earlier this year, which meant his victim did not have to give evidence in court.

The offences occurred on September 29, 2024, when Beckett was at an address in Enniskillen with the victim.

The defendant entered her bedroom and accused the woman of stealing his pills, which she denied.

Beckett jumped on to the bed and covered the victim’s face with a pillow, smothering her for a moment before repeatedly punching her in the face with a closed fist.

The victim fled the property and attended a neighbour’s house with a black eye, busted lip and bloody nose.

Following his arrest, the defendant confirmed that he was under the influence of pregabalin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of the assault.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene KC, observed that, while the asphyxiation was for a ‘short period’, the mix of substances would have affected Beckett’s judgment of the ‘fine margin’ between life and death.

Reading from a statement from the victim, it was highlighted to the court that, aside from the physical injuries the woman faced, a ‘significant impact’ on her emotional wellbeing.

The pre-sentence report assessed Beckett to have a ‘high likelihood’ of reoffending and asked the court to rule on a finding of serious risk of harm to the public.

Judge Greene highlighted the 23-year-old’s record, which included multiple violent offences.

This includes an incident in Derry, where Beckett assaulted a man and repeatedly kicked him in the head while unconscious.

Despite this, the court had previously ruled that Beckett was not classed as ‘dangerous’, a ruling overturned by Judge Greene who noted a ‘significant escalation’ in offending.

Beckett was handed an extended sentence following the dangerous finding, with a two-year and three-month sentence of immediate imprisonment and a further two-year term on licence.

A five-year restraining order was also granted in favour of the victim.