AN Omagh native living in Valencia has described the ‘total carnage’ left by recent flash floods that claimed over 200 lives across Spain.

Niall McCrory, who has resided with his wife and two children in the area for 12 years, recounted the shock and devastation felt throughout communities, particularly in the town of Paiporta, just five kilometers from his home, where riverbanks burst, resulting in nearly 65 fatalities.

“Normally around this time of year, we’d have rainfall – it’s known as the ‘gota fría’,” Niall explained. “So, a week’s worth of rain wasn’t unusual. But on Tuesday, we got word that schools might close, and by 8pm, our phones started flashing with an emergency alert from the Government of the Valencia Community – something we had never seen, not even during Covid. The message stated a red alert had been issued by weather authorities.”

“But none of us could have foreseen what actually came,” he continued.

Living just a 20-minute walk from Valencia city centre, Niall remarked, “It was surreal. We had rain and thunderstorms, but the next day was clear and calm.”

It wasn’t until news filtered in from nearby areas like Paiporta that the scale of the death and destruction set in. “The devastation there is beyond words,” said Niall.

Amidst the destruction, Niall described a wave of anger among locals. “The government was warned early Tuesday, but no action was taken until the evening,” he said. “Only last night did the local government request military help for the clear-up and search operations.”

Niall praised Sant Vicent GAA club in Valencia, which has raised over €4,000 among its members. “The money went to buy essential items for those affected,” Niall explained, “delivered to the Mestalla Stadium, the home of Valencia Football Club. It’s a powerful example of the GAA’s role as a grassroots community organisation, coming together to help in times of need.”