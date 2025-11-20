Omagh man named Apprentice of the Year at major motor awards

AN Omagh man has been named the winner of the prestigious Apprentice of the Year award at the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards.

Adam Wood, who works as an apprentice at Top Gear Motors Cars & Commercials based in Castlederg, celebrated his success which highlights the exceptional skill being developed within the North’s next generation of motor professionals.

The 2025 judging panel included leading UK automotive experts: Sue Robinson (NFDA), Maggie Barry (award-winning journalist), Vic Covey (Fellow of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising), Martin Hutchinson (Transport Training Services), Mark Styles (Technology Specialist), and Rachel Clift (Chief Executive, BEN). This collective of expertise ensured a rigorous, impartial assessment of all entries.

Sasha Jeffrey, founder of the awards, said, “Congratulations to all our winners and highly commended recipients.

“Four companies tying for the highest number of wins highlights the calibre and competitive spirit across the industry. Now in their third year, we are proud to continue organising the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, building on the success of previous events and making them bigger and better each year.”