Omagh man remembered for his ‘kind heart’ and ‘gentle way’

REMEMBERED for his gentle and unassuming nature, Dessie McCrory, formerly of Strathroy, Omagh, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday, December 12.

Mourners gathered at Christ the King Church, Strathroy, on Monday to celebrate his life at a service led by Fr Malachy Gallagher.

During the service, Fr Gallagher spoke warmly of Mr McCrory, who served as sacristan at the church, describing him as ‘someone very familiar to us here at Christ the King’.

“He was a quiet, faithful soul who prepared the Lord’s house,” Fr Gallagher said. “It’s not glamorous work, but it is important and precious work. Today, we pray for someone who took care of this sacred building.”

Fr Gallagher said Mr McCrory took his responsibilities seriously in every aspect of his life, whether in the church or in his much-loved and carefully kept garden, where everything was always in its place.

“He enjoyed trips to Bundoran, going to dances, and even the occasional go on the slot machines,” he recalled. “He was very good company to those whose path he crossed.”

Fr Gallagher also spoke of Mr McCrory’s warm-hearted nature and his love of animals, particularly his cats and his dog.

“He was a man with a kind heart and a very gentle way about him,” he said. “I only knew him for a few months, but he made a very positive impression. He was gentle, unassuming and showed great interest in the lives of those around him.”

He added that, despite knowing Mr McCrory for only a short time, he would miss his presence within the community.

“Dessie helped make this church ready for worship,” Fr Gallagher said. “He ensured everything was as it should be. There is something sacramental in that kind of service.”

Mr McCrory is survived by his partner Helen, stepdaughters Debbie, Laura and Amanda, and siblings Kathleen, Patricia, Michael, Seamus and Dympna.

He was predeceased by his brothers Kevin and Brendan, sisters Maureen, Teresa and Meena, brother Eoin, and parents Eoin and Kitty.

Following Requiem Mass on Monday, Mr McCrory was laid to rest in Beragh Cemetery.