LONGTIME committee member and former Chief Ranger of the Irish National Foresters (INF) in Omagh, Richard Dunne, has stepped down from his role on the club’s organising committee after more than 50 years of dedicated service.

Richard, 68, who also served as chairman for 12 years from the early 2000s, has decided to retire from committee duties but will remain an active club member.

Reflecting on his time with INF, Richard recalled first joining as a young man with friends, initially drawn by the club’s pool tables and darts. However, he soon became deeply interested in the club’s history and community role.

“I’ve been a member of the INF in Omagh for over 50 years,” he said. “Back then, there wasn’t much for young people, but the INF had pool tables, so a few friends and I joined.

“When I learned about its history – how the club helped cover medical expenses before the Health Service existed and paid for burials of those in need – I knew I wanted to be part of it.”

Among his proudest moments were the three times the Omagh branch hosted the Irish National Convention, most recently in August 2023.

“My highlights are definitely the National Conventions,” he said. “They take a lot of work to organise, but they’ve always been brilliant events. It was an honour to welcome clubs from across the country.”

Although stepping down from the committee, Richard remains committed to the club and will still be an active member.

“I still enjoy going to the club, meeting friends and fellow members. I’ll miss being on the committee, but I feel it’s time for the next generation to take over. The club is in great hands, and I hope it continues to thrive for many years to come.”

Current INF Chief Ranger Louise McRory expressed her gratitude for Richard’s years of service.

“I want to personally thank Ricky for all his help over the past two years while I’ve been Chief Ranger,” she said. “His work for the club has been outstanding. We’ll miss him on the committee, but we know we’ll still see him around.”