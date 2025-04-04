Omagh man taking on tough double challenge in memory of his son

AN OMAGH family, devastated by the loss of their beloved son and brother to suicide last July, has launched a heartfelt fundraising campaign to enhance mental health facilities at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital. Their goal is to raise £20,000 to improve relaxation and recreational amenities at the hospital’s Lime and Elm Mental Health Units.

Kevin Loughrey was a well-loved young man, and his untimely passing has inspired his family to make a difference in his memory. His father, Conor Loughrey, is undertaking an ambitious double challenge to help raise funds – running the Omagh Half Marathon this Sunday (April 6), before climbing Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest mountain.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward purchasing new equipment for the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex mental health facilities. The funds will support the creation of a sensory room – an innovative space designed to aid individuals with sensory processing difficulties through specialized lighting, music and interactive objects.

“We want the money raised in Kevin’s memory to help us make a real difference,” Conor said. “The additional equipment for the Lime and Elm wards will provide a safe and comfortable environment that supports patients’ recovery and wellbeing.”

The family has received an outpouring of support from the community, including from Peter Dolan and the many trainers involved in the ‘Run for Enda’ initiative, who have been instrumental in helping Conor and others prepare for the Omagh Half Marathon and 5K event.

Lime Ward manager Dean Pollock expressed deep gratitude for the Loughrey family’s efforts.

“We are incredibly humbled and privileged that they have chosen to fundraise for the creation of a Sensory Room in Lime Villa. This space will greatly benefit both patients and staff, providing a safe environment for those with complex and enduring mental health challenges. We sincerely thank Conor and the Loughrey family for their generosity.”

Michael Collins, a hospital social worker with the Adult Mental Health Crisis Team, also highlighted the positive impact of physical activity on mental wellbeing. A keen runner and member of Omagh Tri Club, he and his colleagues have rallied behind Conor’s cause.

“When Kevin’s dad approached us about his fundraising efforts, we were eager to support him. Many of us who cared for Kevin wanted to be involved, recognizing how walking, running, or simply being in nature can have a profound effect on emotional and mental health.”

The Loughrey family’s inspiring mission has touched many hearts, bringing the community together in a shared commitment to mental health awareness and support.

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraising efforts can do so via the JustGiving page set up for the cause.