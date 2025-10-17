Omagh man with 382 convictions admits crime he didn’t commit

AN Omagh man with 382 previous convictions has been handed a suspended sentence after falsely confessing to breaking windows, leaving the suspected culprit free.

Peter Watts (46), of Mullaghmore Drive, who was charged with obstructing police regarding broken windows, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The court heard that, on May 18, 2024, police investigating reports of smashed windows in Omagh received a phone call from a man, who identified himself as the defendant, claiming it was him who broke the windows.

Advertisement

Police arrived to his address, where a woman was present, and doubted Watt’s admissions to the offence. CCTV found from the damaged property showed the female breaking windows, not Watts.

At police interview, the Omagh man made no comment and was later charged with obstructing police.

A prosecutor told the court that the woman was charged with criminal damage to the windows, but had her case dismissed after the alleged injured party failed to appear at court for the contested hearing. The court was also informed of Watt’s 382 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said that Watts had acted out of ‘misguided loyalty’ and thought he was ‘doing right’ in his intoxicated state.

But District Judge Ted Magill told the Omagh man ‘this was a very stupid thing to do’.

The judge handed Watts a three-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a warning that this was ‘the end of the road’.