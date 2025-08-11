Omagh man with 71 convictions argues cannabis should be legalised

AN Omagh man who told the court he ‘thinks cannabis should be legalised’ has been handed a suspended sentence for possession of Class B and Class C drugs.

Martin Joseph Anthony McGovern (42), of James Street, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard that on November 18, 2024, McGovern was arrested on a separate matter and, during a search, was found with cannabis. A subsequent search of his home uncovered a number of Class C controlled drugs.

District Judge Magill ordered the destruction of the substances and noted McGovern’s 71 previous convictions.

A defence solicitor said McGovern did not wish to engage with probation, adding that his client believed cannabis should be legalised.

Judge Magill reminded him that while cannabis may be legal elsewhere, it is not in Ireland and can have a damaging impact on mental health. He also warned that purchasing it fuels organised crime.

McGovern received a one-month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was told that if he did not address his drug use, he would end up in prison.