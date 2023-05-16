Omagh man’s impassioned plea over A5 at inquiry

THE second day of hearings at the A5 Public Inquiry has been taking place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.
Officials from the Department for Infrastructure gave details of the mitigation measures which they are putting in place to respond to the potential impact of the £1.6 billion road on the environment.
They outlined how they would be planting more trees along the route, and also work to enhance existing peatlands by restricting burning and extraction, and working with landowners.
An Omagh man also made an impassioned plea for the A5 dual-carriageway to proceed, telling the inquiry that he is ‘frightened’ on each occasion that he travels on the existing road from his home in the town.
Arthur O’Neill, who is aged 73, told the second day of hearings at the re-convened inquiry that he and his wife were ‘almost killed’ while travelling to the City Hospital in Belfast last month. He says that the road should instead be described as a ‘by-road’ due to the multiple surface repairs which have taken place.
“People are not able to drive on this road. It is an utter disgrace,” he added.
At the opening of the inquiry yesterday morning (Monday), the commissioner, Gareth Kerr said, “We are painfully aware that the A5 scheme has been trapped for more than a decade in a cycle of information gathering, public consultation and abortive decision making.
“We intend to present the department with clear, robust recommendations on all key issues so that it can make and implement firm decisions and bring this saga to an end.
“On the final day, I will indicate approximately when we expect to deliver our report to the department.”
The inquiry will continue until this Friday before a one-week break. It will then move to the Omagh Enterprise Centre in the Gortrush Industrial Estate from May 30-June 2.
