Omagh meeting to discuss how council should spend £4.5m

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council want to hear from local businesses on how it should spend a new £4.5m fund.

The council has been awarded the money from the Department for the Economy through the Regional Balance Fund over the next three years.

“This funding will support local businesses and drive economic growth across the district,” said a council spokesperson.

“We want to hear from local business owners. Your insights will help shape how this funding is used to benefit businesses and the wider community.”

As part of a consultation process, the council is organising two events at which people are invited to come along and give their views on how the money should be spent.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, October 29, at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen. Places can be booked here.

The following day, Thursday, October 30, another event will be held at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh at 6pm. Places can be booked here.

“Take this opportunity to help set the priorities for local business funding and drive economic growth in our district,” added the council spokesperson.