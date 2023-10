A PARISH priest has paid tribute to an ‘extraordinarily kind and generous’ nurse from Omagh who has died after an illness.

Mary Gallagher (nee Feely), who lived in Drumannon Drive, passed away peacefully in Omagh Hospital last Tuesday, surrounded by her loving family.

Mourners gathered at St Mary’s Church in Killyclogher on Thursday morning for the mother-of-two’s funeral.

In a moving service led by Fr Kevin McElhennon, the 55-year-old nurse was remembered as ‘very much part of our parish here at Cappagh’.

The parish priest said, “Mary’s heart was in caring for people and reaching out to people. Nursing was truly a vocation for Mary, a calling that she found deep in her own heart.

“A calling that she knew came from God. She was a giver who always gave with a heart-and-a-half, extraordinarily kind and generous.”

Fr McElhennon told the mourners that Mary was one of those people who always put others before herself.

He said, “Even in her own suffering, she was the first to ask how you are. She was sincere in the truest sense of what that is.” A wife to Brendan, mother to EmmaCait and Aoibhinn, sister of Joe and Paul, and a daughter of Benny, Mrs Gallagher was predeceased by her late mother Annie who died just two years ago.

Numerous local GAA clubs have paid their respects to Mrs Gallagher, posting statements to social media. Her daughters play for the Drumragh senior ladies team, and previously played underage camogie for Omagh St Enda’s.

Drumragh Sarsfields GAC offered their sympathy saying, “The committee and members of Droim Ratha Na Sáirséalaigh CLG tender deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs Mary Gallagher, Drumannon Drive, who has passed away after illness.

“Mary is the wife of Brendan and the mother of our senior ladies players, twins Aoibhinn and EmmaCait.”

Meanwhile, Omagh St Enda’s said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gallagher and Feely families at this difficult time.”

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”