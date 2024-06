AN Omagh nurse has raised more than £3,000 for the South West Acute Hospital’s stroke unit by completing the Belfast Marathon.

Staff Nurse Mark Ward has seen at first-hand the compassionate clinical care that is delivered to all patients at the unit on a daily basis.

He recently took up running again and saw the Belfast Marathon as a ‘good opportunity’ to raise some money for the unit.

After successfully completing the 26-mile route last month, Mr Ward donated a total of £3,311 to the staff at Ward 5 (Stroke Unit).

Speaking about his fundraising efforts, he said, “I have worked in Ward 5 as an agency nurse on and off for over ten years, more regularly post-COVID.

“I have seen first-hand the compassionate clinical care that is delivered daily to all patients who are admitted to Ward 5

with stroke related symptoms, some in life-threatening condition.

“I really enjoy working here and the staff have always been very good to me over the years so wanted to give something back to the ward.

“I had recently started running again so the Belfast Marathon was a good opportunity to raise some money for Ward 5.”

Mr Ward added, “It also gave me some motivation to make sure I completed the run itself! I know it will be put to good use and it was a pleasure to do it for them.”

A spokesperson for the Western Health Trust said that they ‘gratefully acknowledged’ Mr Ward’s wonderful donation.