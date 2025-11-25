Omagh Orange Hall ransacked during break-in

LOCALS have been outraged at the break-in and burglary of the Omagh Orange Hall on Sunday.

Money, copper and wiring was stolen after thieves broke into the hall on Sunday night, causing significant damage to the historic hall.

Geoff Mosgrove, who runs the Cultural Hub from within the Orange Hall, said he doesn’t believe the burglary to be ‘sectarian’.

“It is just blatant thievery, but we don’t believe that there was any sectarian motivation behind it. Anything of historical value; the documents, flags, collarettes, were all left untouched,” said Geoff.

“But the thieves broke every locked door and cabinet in the hall and even took off the side panel of the kid’s pool table – despite it being free for the kids to use.”

The burglars also broke into the adjoining care-takers house, smashing windows and lifting floor boards to expose copper pipes.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would do this to a place that means so much to our community and we ask that all local business and households be vigilant,

“If anyone saw anything suspicious on or around Sunday Night (November 23) or has any information, please speak up,” said Geoff.

Local Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson Matthew Bell said, “(It is) absolutely disgusting to vandalise and rob a community premises that does so much good for the local community. Anyone with information or footage (even dashcam footage) please forward to the PSNI or myself.”