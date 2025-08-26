Omagh plumber through to final of major skills competition

AN Omagh plumbing apprentice is in the running for a top award.

Tristan McGrath, who is employed with NI/DE Mechanical, been named a SkillPLUMB UK finalist after securing a place in the top eight in the UK.

Tristan impressed judges at the national qualifying heats, held during the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Finals 2025, earning his place in the prestigious UK Final.

Advertisement

Tristan will now join the highest-scoring student plumbers from across the UK and will go head-to-head at Bridgend College during November in the SkillPLUMB UK Final.

During the final, competitors will be challenged to install a complex central heating and hot/cold water system, incorporating a boiler, unvented hot water cylinder, bespoke copper radiators and associated pipework.

In addition, they will complete a heat pump installation task, introduced in collaboration with Ideal Heating.

Those who excel and meet age criteria could progress to represent the UK at WorldSkills 2028 in Aichi, Japan.

Celine McCartan, principal and Chief Executive of South West College, where Tristan is a student, congratulated him on his achievement.

“Seeing our apprentices compete and succeed at the highest level in the UK is truly inspiring.

“Tristan’s success showcases not only his exceptional skill, commitment, and determination, but also the outstanding support provided by our staff, his employer, and his family.

Advertisement

“We are incredibly proud of him and will be right behind him as he prepares for November’s event.”