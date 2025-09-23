Omagh Pride determined to ‘step things up’ in the coming year

WITH hate crimes on the rise and LGBTQ+ rights under pressure, Omagh Pride says its work is ‘more relevant and more necessary than ever’ ahead of its annual general meeting this week.

The AGM will take place on Thursday at 7pm, upstairs in Daly’s Bar, and is open to all LGBTQ+ people and allies in the local area.

It will hear reports on the group’s activities over the past year, provide a forum for feedback and discussion, and elect a new committee to lead Pride into 2026.

Outgoing chairperson Daniel Waldron urged people to get involved.

“Entering our sixth year, Omagh Pride and LGBTQ+ activism locally is more relevant and more necessary than ever,” he said.

“We want to continue delivering a colourful, fun celebration of queer identity and community, as well as organising book clubs, games nights, cultural events and so on. But Pride is also a protest.”

He continued, “Our trans and non-binary siblings in particular are facing attacks on their rights from the courts, from Westminster and from Stormont, while hate crime is on the rise. We understand that those behind these attacks want to push our community as a whole back to the dark days.

“Over the last year, Omagh Pride hasn’t been afraid to protest and speak out, and we’re determined to step things up in 2026.”

Outgoing secretary Oisín Donnelly said the group was keen to welcome new people onto the committee.

“As always, we are looking for new faces, new energy and new ideas,” he said. “At the meeting, we’ll be electing a number of positions, including chairperson, secretary, treasurer, volunteer coordinator, communications and campaigns officers.

“We’re also looking for volunteers who can bring their skills or even just their elbow grease to help keep Omagh Pride going strong.”