OMAGH High School hosted its annual prizegiving ceremony, celebrating the academic and personal achievements of its students in the presence of staff, parents, and distinguished guests.

The event was opened by Iris Clarke, chair of the Board of Governors, who welcomed attendees and introduced the guest speaker, TV news reporter Julian Fowler, who has dedicated 29 years to the BBC.

The ceremony began with principal Christos Gaitatzis and Mrs Clarke congratulating two esteemed members of the school community – William Young, Board of Governor, and Susan Gibson, vice principal for Curriculum – on being awarded MBEs for their services to education.

In his speech, Mr Gaitatzis reaffirmed Omagh High School’s commitment to excellence, emphasizing the school’s mission to nurture well-rounded students and develop strong leadership qualities.

He proudly reflected on the school’s value-added figures, highlighting the significant academic growth of its pupils.

He also acknowledged the dedication of both students and teachers in maintaining a balanced and successful curriculum.

Looking ahead, he expressed his vision to build an ‘empire of care and kindness’ within the school.

The guest speaker, Mr Fowler, shared insights from his career in journalism, recounting his journey from early experiences in radio to his current role as Western Area Video Journalist.

Mr Fowler spoke of his passion for storytelling and his commitment to amplifying the voices of Fermanagh and Tyrone.

He reflected on the evolution of journalism, from reel-to-reel tape recorders to modern digital technology, and stressed the importance of verifying information in the digital age.

Mr Fowler also paid tribute to his colleague, Otty, who marked 60 years at the BBC, recalling that his first day on the job coincided with the funeral of Winston Churchill.

During his speech, Fowler announced that he would be leaving the BBC in April to embark on a new career path.

He praised Omagh High School as an ‘amazing school with amazing teachers’ and encouraged students to seize every opportunity available to them.

The ceremony concluded with a performance from the cast of ‘Annie Jr’, offering a preview of the upcoming musical production at Strule Arts Centre in March.

Guests, students, and staff then gathered in the dining hall for light refreshments, marking the end of a memorable and inspiring afternoon.