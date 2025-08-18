Omagh pub closed until tomorrow due to water supply problems

A busy Omagh pub has been forced to close for the rest of the day because of water supply problems.

Businesses and houses throughout the Omagh area have been affected by the water problems today.

The owners of Sallys of Omagh pub and restaurant said they had to close because of the issues they have been experiencing.

“This is a situation out of our control and we thank you for your patience and understanding,” a message on the pub’s Facebook page said.

“We hope to have normal service resumed tomorrow with breakfast served from 10am.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said they are working to fix the problems.

However, NI Water is estimating it could be 10pm this evening before everything is back to normal.

“Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair.

“All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers.”

The NI Water spokesperson said anyone who needs further help or advice, should contact 03457 440088.