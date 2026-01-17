Omagh has been ranked among UK’s ‘must-visit’ places

OMAGH has been named the only location in the North to feature in Time Out magazine’s list of the UK’s top destinations for 2026.

Tyrone’s county town ranked 13th in the publication’s list of 14 ‘must-visit’ places, placing it alongside major cities such as Edinburgh and Birmingham.

A key factor in Omagh’s inclusion is the upcoming America250 celebrations at the Ulster American Folk Park, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States alongside the museum’s own 50th anniversary.

Located just outside the town, the park will host a year-long programme of events exploring Ulster’s historic migration to North America.

In its review, Time Out praised the area’s natural attractions, highlighting Gortin Glen Forest Park, the Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Davagh Forest Dark Sky Park.

The town centre also received strong commendation, particularly for its live music scene. While the closure of the well-known McCann’s was noted, the magazine pointed to other venues as continuing to offer vibrant entertainment. Local food and accommodation were also recognised.

The publication also highlighted the long-standing Omagh Show, which will celebrate its 184th year in 2026.

The annual agricultural event, held each July, features show-jumping, food stalls, a funfair and community showcases, and is set to return on July 3 to 4.