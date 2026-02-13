Omagh residents ‘miffed’ at missing deadline for dual road signs

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have heard that residents of two Omagh roads which were put forward for dual language signage have been left “miffed” after missing out because the requisite surveys were not return in time, and there is no mechanism to repeat the process within the current council mandate.

Concerns were also raised over the number of invalid surveys being returned amid queries on whether they are ‘difficult or more guidance is needed’.

This month, 10 roads were brought before the Environmental Services Committee for new dual language signs, of which six met thresholds of 15 percent of residents in favour.

Sinn Fein councillor Marty McColgan said residents of Culmore and O’Kane Park In Omagh, which did not meet the threshold: “Are a bit miffed that the survey was pout out on the mouth of Christmas when people had other priorities. We are concerned around the low response and wondering of it was a good idea to give these out at Christmas. Is there any possibility of that being taken into account and having this looked at again?”

On checking the records, Director of Community and Wellbeing John Boyle advised notification sent out to householders on December 11, 2025 with a return date of January 8, 2026.

He said: “There was a four week period for people to respond. There was also an email sent to all elected members in that district to remind residents that this was out. The same process is followed in every single month at the request of members.”

While accepting this was done over the Christmas period: “There is that four week period and you will appreciate there is s along list of roads that we are trying to get through. We have a steady progress in place and I think there is sufficient time to allow people to return responses.”

In terms of recourse or having the matter looked at again, Mr Boyle said: “The policy is quite clear in that its only allowed once within a council term, so it could not be looked at again in this term.”

Councillor McColgan noted: “There’s only 14 months left in this council term. It’ll not be long going in.”

Party colleague Councillor Dermot Browne also queried the number of invalid responses and asked: “Why so many people were not filling these in correctly? Are they difficult or is more guidance needed?

Mr Boyle replied: “The forms are very simple. The reasons for invalid forms include being received after the closing date, not being signed or more than one person signing per form, the forms are incomplete or returned blank, the occupier is not on the Electoral Register and finally the survey was undeliverable and returned by Royal Mail.”

Councillor John McClaughry, Ulster Unionist, registered ongoing dissent at the process pointing out from the list: “Only one road got to 50 percent. Also less than 10 percent in two of the largest estates in Omagh.”

This was supported by Councillor Paul Robinson on behalf of the Democratic Unionists.

Sinn Fein’s Councillor Declan McArdle commended Mr Boyle and his staff for: “The work put in for dual language signs and a lot of people in Erne West are looking forward to them. It’s great to see and keep up the good work. There’s a bit of fine tuning to be done, but we’ll get there.”

The recommendations for signs passed by majority.