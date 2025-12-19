Omagh Samaritans urge people struggling to reach out

THE branch director of Omagh Samaritans has urged anyone finding the festive season difficult to reach out for support and not struggle in silence.
Karen Hunt said that while Christmas is often viewed as a happy time, it can be particularly challenging for many people.
“Bereavement, loneliness, relationship and family problems, abuse, and drug and alcohol misuse can feature heavily in some homes,” said Ms Hunt.
“Parents can also be under pressure financially and feel the strain of expectations to appear happy.
“Samaritans is a charity that works to prevent suicide through the power of human connection, and providing that connection is crucial for many of our callers at this time of year.
“With regular support services often closed, it is vital people know our volunteers are there, available 24 7, if they are struggling.”
Last December, Samaritans volunteers across the North answered more than 9,000 calls and emails, with over 250 contacts made on Christmas Day alone. Mental health concerns, loneliness and isolation, and family and relationship issues were among the most common reasons people got in touch.
More than 60 volunteers were on duty during Christmas Day last year, with similar numbers expected again this year.
Ahead of the winter solstice on Sunday, December 21, Samaritans is also encouraging local people and businesses to support its Longest Night campaign. The initiative asks supporters to light up buildings and public spaces in green, or light a candle in their window, to show people they are not alone during the darkest time of the year.
This year, the Strule Arts Centre and Enniskillen Castle are supporting the campaign, alongside national landmarks, hotels, pubs, council offices and universities across the country.
“We want to thank everyone who has supported the Longest Night campaign over the years,” Ms Hunt said.
“It is vital we spread the message that we are here for everyone during the long, dark winter nights. We encourage anyone who needs support this Christmas not to struggle alone.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.