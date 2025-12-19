Omagh Samaritans urge people struggling to reach out

THE branch director of Omagh Samaritans has urged anyone finding the festive season difficult to reach out for support and not struggle in silence.

Karen Hunt said that while Christmas is often viewed as a happy time, it can be particularly challenging for many people.

“Bereavement, loneliness, relationship and family problems, abuse, and drug and alcohol misuse can feature heavily in some homes,” said Ms Hunt.

“Parents can also be under pressure financially and feel the strain of expectations to appear happy.

“Samaritans is a charity that works to prevent suicide through the power of human connection, and providing that connection is crucial for many of our callers at this time of year.

“With regular support services often closed, it is vital people know our volunteers are there, available 24

7, if they are struggling.”

Last December, Samaritans volunteers across the North answered more than 9,000 calls and emails, with over 250 contacts made on Christmas Day alone. Mental health concerns, loneliness and isolation, and family and relationship issues were among the most common reasons people got in touch.

More than 60 volunteers were on duty during Christmas Day last year, with similar numbers expected again this year.

Ahead of the winter solstice on Sunday, December 21, Samaritans is also encouraging local people and businesses to support its Longest Night campaign. The initiative asks supporters to light up buildings and public spaces in green, or light a candle in their window, to show people they are not alone during the darkest time of the year.

This year, the Strule Arts Centre and Enniskillen Castle are supporting the campaign, alongside national landmarks, hotels, pubs, council offices and universities across the country.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported the Longest Night campaign over the years,” Ms Hunt said.