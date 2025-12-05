Advertisement

Omagh school closes due to ‘unforseen health and safety issue’

  • 5 December 2025
Jonathan RaineyBy Jonathan Rainey - 5 December 2025
DRUMRAGH Integrated College has had to close today due to an ‘unforseen health and safety issue’, the Omagh school announced this morning.

In an online message sent to parents at around 8.20am, principal Imelda Kirk confirmed the closure and asked staff and students to work from home.

She added that work would be provided on online via Microsoft Teams.

Meanwhile, in a further message sent just over ten minutes later, the school acknowledged that some pupils were already on their way to the college via bus.

The message added, “Due to the college closure, parents/ guardians are asked to collect their young person from the college as soon as possible.”

