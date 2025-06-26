Omagh school insists staff safety a ‘top priority’

ARVALEE School has said it recognises that pupils may respond to their environment and those supporting them through behaviours that reflect their challenges – but insisted all behavioural incidents are treated with ‘seriousness and compassion’, especially when they result in harm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Omagh-based school said staff welfare remains a key focus in what is often a complex working environment.

“The wellbeing and safety of our staff is a top priority, and we are committed to fostering a supportive and secure working environment,” they said.

“Our approach is rooted in individualised support, each pupil is seen as a person with distinct needs, and our strategies are tailored accordingly. We follow robust reporting and recording procedures for all incidents, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“Parents, carers and staff are essential partners in this process. Together, we implement proactive strategies to safeguard both pupils and staff, creating a collaborative and protective school culture.”

The school said that it is continuously reviewing and adapting its practices and works closely with the Education Authority to advocate for the resources and support necessary to meet the changing demands.

Meanwhile, the Education Authority (EA) has also stressed that the ‘safety and protection of staff’ is of the utmost importance and remains its highest priority.

“Whilst it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases, where any concerns are raised, the EA will provide appropriate advice and guidance to the school to ensure appropriate steps are taken in line with policies and procedures, to safeguard staff,” a spokesperson said.

“We are committed to continually reviewing and adapting our processes, to ensure our staff are best supported to meeting the changing and complex needs of all children and young people.”