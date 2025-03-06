Omagh scouts over the moon to reach final of space competition

A GROUP of young innovators from Omagh is set to put their engineering skills to the test after reaching the final of a prestigious all-Ireland space challenge.

The 4th Tyrone Scout Group has been named as one of just seven finalists in the Resonate Testing Space Challenge, an initiative designed to spark an interest in space technology and STEM subjects among young people.

Competing under the team name ‘Space Janitors,’ the Omagh scouts impressed judges with their satellite design in a ‘Dragon’s Den’-style event last month, where 15 teams from across Ireland presented their ideas.

The competition, launched last year during World Space Week, required Scout teams to design and build their own satellite, with the strongest entries advancing to the final stage.

Now, the Omagh scouts face their biggest test yet.

On March 23, they will travel to Resonate Testing’s cutting-edge facility in Newry, where their satellite will undergo rigorous vibration testing – similar to the conditions real spacecraft endure during launch.

Tom Mallon, Managing Director at Resonate Testing, praised the high standard of entries and the ingenuity displayed by the young participants. “The Space Challenge has been an incredible opportunity for Scouts to engage in hands-on STEM learning, from design to testing,” he said. “The creativity and technical thinking demonstrated by the teams, including the 4th Tyrone Scout Group, has been outstanding.”

As part of the final stage, the scout teams will be provided with a Meccano-style construction kit to design and assemble a structure they believe could survive an actual space launch.

The competition marks an exciting opportunity for the Omagh scouts to showcase their talent in a high-tech, real-world setting.

With the final just weeks away, the 4th Tyrone Scouts are preparing for their biggest challenge yet – one that could launch their interest in space and engineering to new heights.