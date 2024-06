A security alert in the James Street area of Omagh has ended after a firearm was located at the rear of a property around 12.50pm this afternoon.

Officers, along with Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and the object has since been taken away for further forensic examination.

Chief Inspector McCullough said, “A number of homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened.

“We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 764 of 24/06/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/