Omagh shop worker was punched repeatedly

AN Omagh man has escaped a custodial sentence for what was described as an ‘absolutely horrendous’ assault on a shop worker in the town centre a year ago.

John McDonagh (38) of Tattykeel Cottages was put on probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours community service. At Omagh Magistrates Court this week, a public prosecutor said that the injured party had made a report to police that he had been working in a store on Market Street when a male customer – McDonagh – came into the shop.

The court was told that McDonagh had struck the man in the face after a dispute had arisen over repairs to his mobile phone and the payment required.

He said that the shop employee was punched nine or ten times on the street by McDonagh and that the man had sustained bruising and hurt his ankle.

McDonagh gave no comment during interview.

Defence solicitor, Michael Fahy, said that the assault was “unacceptable and reprehensible” and that McDonagh accepted what he had done and had shown remorse. Pre-sentence reports had been prepared in the case, and they assessed that there was a medium risk of McDonagh re-offending.