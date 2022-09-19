Omagh St Enda’s members gather for prayers in clubrooms

FAMILY members of a young Omagh boy are continuing to keep a vigil by his bedside as he undergoes treatment following an accident last week.

Joe Donaghy, who is aged just seven, was seriously injured close to his home at Coolnaguard. His family are well known throughout the locality and the incident has caused much shock.

He remains in what’s described as a ‘serious condition’ in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene following the accident which occurred on Tuesday evening. He was subsequently transferred to hospital in Belfast, where he has remained since.

At the weekend, dozens of members of Omagh St Enda’s GAA club – of which young Joe is a dual hurling and football player – held a poignant prayer vigil in the clubrooms.

Prayers have also been offered at Masses in Beragh, the native village of his mother, Edel.

The Chairman of Omagh St Enda’s, Conor Sally, said his team managers, Cathal McCarron in football and Gerard Fox in hurling were liaising with his parents to provide whatever support the club could at this difficult time. “We held a prayer service which was led by Fr Peter O’Kane, curate in Drumragh Parish. It is a very difficult time for the family as they hope for his recovery,” Mr Sally said.

“As a club, all we can do is let them know is that we are there for them if they need anything at all.

“This was reflected in the number of people who attended the prayer vigil. It shows the strength of the community spirit within the club and surrounding area that so many got together to remember Joe and his family and pray for him in the hope that it gives him the strength to pull through.”

Joe is an U7.5 player with the St Enda’s and the incident has caused immense dismay within the town, with all hoping that he will soon be able to return to play gaelic games with the club.

Omagh town councillor, and the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, also expressed his support for Joe and his family.

“Young Joe and his family are also in my thoughts and prayers at this time,” he said.

“It is heartening to see how the local community in Omagh, including St Enda’s GAA, have rallied around Joe and his family.”