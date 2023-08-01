Omagh stabbing: Man to appear in court this morning

A 39-year-old man will appear in Omagh Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possession of a Class C controlled drug and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to a report of a stabbing in the McClay Park area of Omagh in the early hours of this morning, Monday, July 31.
