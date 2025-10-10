Omagh stalker to appeal his conviction for breaching court order

A STALKER jailed for breaching a court order is to appeal the conviction.

Raymond Newell (51), of Old Mountfield Road, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court last month. He was seen loitering outside the home of a woman who had a stalking prevention order against him.

The victim said that when she returned home, Newell was loitering outside of her home before ‘scurrying away’ when spotted. Newell said that he had been home sick all day, however a prosecutor highlighted that he was well enough to have been outside in the cold a day before.

Judge Magill convicted Newell of breaching a Stalking Protection Order previously imposed on him and sentenced him to three months in custody.

At Omagh County Court this week, the date for hearing the appeal was set for November 4, with defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan confirming that it will likely take one hour.